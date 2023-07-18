Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Two Oxford Men Arrested on 32 Burglary Charges

From left, Demarcus Govan and Caleb Carrothers

Two Oxford men were arrested recently for allegedly stealing from vehicles, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On June 5, OPD took almost three dozen reports of auto burglaries.

After an investigation, Demarcus Govan, 19, of Oxford, and Caleb Carrothers, 21, of Oxford were each arrested and charged with 32 counts of Burglary – Commerical Buildings or Cars.

Govan and Carrothers were each taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing.

Govan was issued a $40,000 bond. Govan’s bond was revoked due to being out on two previous felony bonds.

Carrothers was issued a $75,000 bond.

