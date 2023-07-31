Unreturned Lawnmower Leads to Arrest of Arkansas Man

An Arkansas man was arrested recently for allegedly not returning a lawnmower he had rented.

Norderres McKillion

According to the Oxford Police Department, on April 17, officers responded to the Home Depot for a report of a customer who rented a lawnmower and failed to return it.

The suspect was identified as Norderres McKillion, 28, of Blytheville and an arrest warrant for embezzlement under contract was issued for him.

On July 19, McKillion was stopped by the Georgia State Patrol on an unrelated offense. He was subsequently extradited back to Oxford.

McKillion was taken before a Justice Court Judge and given a bond of $2,500.

Staff report