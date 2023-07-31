Tuesday, August 1, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Unreturned Lawnmower Leads to Arrest of Arkansas Man

0
548

An Arkansas man was arrested recently for allegedly not returning a lawnmower he had rented.

Norderres McKillion

According to the Oxford Police Department, on April 17, officers responded to the Home Depot for a report of a customer who rented a lawnmower and failed to return it.

The suspect was identified as Norderres McKillion, 28, of Blytheville and an arrest warrant for embezzlement under contract was issued for him.

On July 19, McKillion was stopped by the Georgia State Patrol on an unrelated offense. He was subsequently extradited back to Oxford.

McKillion was taken before a Justice Court Judge and given a bond of $2,500.

Staff report

Previous article
Oxford Man Charged With Burglary
Next article
Boy Scout Troop 144 Replaces Worn Flag at North East Power

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles