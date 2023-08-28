Oxford Man Faces Second Felony for Cyberstalking Charge

An Oxford man faces a second felony after allegedly intimidating a witness in a cyberstalking case against him.

On Aug. 8, the Oxford Police Department received a report of harassing contact via phone calls and text messages.

After investigation, Tayler Beard, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged initially with one count of Cyberstalking and later with Intimidating a Witness.

Beard was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was given a $20,000 bond for his Cyberstalking charge.

However, his bond was revoked due to his additional arrest on the Intimidating a Witness charge.

