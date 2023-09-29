Lafayette County Man Arrested on Car Theft Charge

A local man was charged with stealing a car and selling it for scrap metal, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Chandler Reeves

On Sept. 18, Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies received a report regarding a stolen vehicle from County Road 425. Investigators conducted an investigation regarding the report.

The investigator found the vehicle had been sold for scrap metal on Aug. 31.

Chandler Reeves, 21, of Lafayette County, was subsequently arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center, where he was given a $10,000 bond from a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.

Staff report