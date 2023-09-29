Friday, September 29, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Lafayette County Man Arrested on Car Theft Charge

0
433

A local man was charged with stealing a car and selling it for scrap metal, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Chandler Reeves

On Sept. 18, Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies received a report regarding a stolen vehicle from County Road 425. Investigators conducted an investigation regarding the report.

The investigator found the vehicle had been sold for scrap metal on Aug. 31.

Chandler Reeves, 21, of Lafayette County, was subsequently arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center, where he was given a $10,000 bond from a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.

Staff report

Previous article
Business School to Host 22nd Annual Banking and Finance Symposium

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles