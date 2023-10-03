Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Arts & EntertainmentMusicNews & ViewsMississippi

Event in Carrollton to Honor Late MS Blues Artist John Hurt This Weekend

0
43

The late blues artist Mississippi John Hurt will be honored with a two-day event on Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi John Hurt Museum on County Road 109 in Carrollton.

The event will begin with a memorial walk from the museum to the nearby historic St. James
Cemetery, where a marker identifying the final resting place of Mississippi John Hurt will be unveiled.

The event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Mississippi John Hurt Foundation will include live music and a spiritual ceremony at 12 p.m. on Sunday at St. James Church, near the museum.

For more information, please visit the Mt. Zion Memorial Fund website at www.mtzionmemorialfund.com or contact them directly via email or social media.

Staff report

Previous article
Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available
Next article
Bissell’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ Event Helps Lower Adoption Fees at Oxford ARC

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles