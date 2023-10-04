Oxford Man Charged with Stolen Dirt Bike, Felony Marijuana Possession

On Sept. 30, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department took a report of a stolen Honda CC 50 dirt bike.

Deputies asked the victim if they had the VIN number of the dirt bike. The victim was able to find the vin number in some paperwork.

Nate Neil Tyson

Deputies remembered a report from Sept. 7 where a pursuit had happened with a dirt bike and checked with dispatch to discover the dirt bike was recovered with that incident.

The suspect that was in possession of the dirt bike was 24-year-old Nate Neil Tyson of Oxford who was arrested on Oct. 1 on a charge of felony possession of marijuana.

Tyson was booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with possession of marijuana (felony) and possession of stolen property.

A Justice Court Judge set Tyson’s bond at $10,000; however, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Tyson.

Staff report