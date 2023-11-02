Oxford Man Charged With Felony False Pretense

An Oxford man faces a felony charge for writing a bad check.

Michael Austin Grose

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 22, officers responded to a business in the 1900 block of University Avenue to take a report of a fraudulent check.

After an investigation, Michael Austin Grose, 26, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with one count of false pretense (felony bad check).

Grose was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $20,000 bond.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department assisted in locating Grose.

Staff report