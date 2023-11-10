Friday, November 10, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

OPD Arrests Brookhaven Man on Sexual Battery Charge

0
472

A Brookhaven man has been charged with sexual assault that allegedly occurred in late October in Oxford.

Braxton Lane Allen

On Oct. 28, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to the emergency department at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued on Nov. 7 for Braxton Lane Allen, 21, of Brookhaven, who was arrested for sexual battery.

Allen was taken before a Municipal Court judge and given a bond of $50,000.

The Ole Miss Police Department assisted in the case.

Staff report

Previous article
Veterans Day- a Time to Thank All Who Served
Next article
Keys to the Game vs. Georgia this Saturday in Athens

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles