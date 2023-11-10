OPD Arrests Brookhaven Man on Sexual Battery Charge

A Brookhaven man has been charged with sexual assault that allegedly occurred in late October in Oxford.

Braxton Lane Allen

On Oct. 28, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to the emergency department at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued on Nov. 7 for Braxton Lane Allen, 21, of Brookhaven, who was arrested for sexual battery.

Allen was taken before a Municipal Court judge and given a bond of $50,000.

The Ole Miss Police Department assisted in the case.

Staff report